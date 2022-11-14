Hopkins Commissioners Court issues declaration claiming county under invasion from Mexico

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Hopkins County Commissioners on Monday approved a Declaration of Local State of Disaster Regarding Texas Invasion.

The declaration reads, “the health, safety, and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom said in court, “According to what I have before me today, since January 2021, more than 3.2 million illegal aliens have been apprehended after unlawfully entering the United States. More than 800,000 illegal aliens have avoided apprehension while unlawfully entering the United States and remain unaccounted for in our nation.”

Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum the impacts he claims they are seeing in Hopkins County. He said that while they aren’t close to the border, they have Interstate 30 that runs through the county.

“There are immigrants coming through, bus loads of immigrants coming through and going who knows where. I’m not talking about the ones that the governor is sending up north, I’m just talking about here,” he said. “We’ve stopped cars packed full of immigrants from all over and no help from the federal government. We’ve had one load here that my chief deputy ended up having to get a hotel room for them because the federal government said they couldn’t help us with them, just to turn them loose. We have nowhere to turn them loose. What’re you going to do, put them on the street? They’re women, children, and you really feel sorry for them because they don’t have anywhere to go and they’re being promised something that they’re not receiving.”

Tatum said they have had two overdose deaths recently.

“One was in the county, the one with the toxicology that came back, it was fentanyl. We had one recent one here in the city, which I’m not a part of the investigation in, but it was a young female, just recently died here in the last couple of days. The toxicology is not back yet but you know it’s drug related,” Tatum said.

Newsom said the proclamation states that they are under a serious situation in Texas, in Hopkins County, as well as the United States.

“We ask that that should be noted by our state and our nation, that we have a very serious situation across the state,” Newsom said.

