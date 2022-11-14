Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.(Source: Castillo Family via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) - Police in California say they’ve recovered the remains of a single mother of two who was reported missing last week.

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.

Police say they’ve arrested Castillo’s ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali, in connection to her death. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Castillo’s sister reported her missing Thursday after finding signs of a struggle, including a significant amount of blood, at the mother’s home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Aero Casey Smith 31, of Waynesboro was arrested for an assault early Sunday morning
Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault
Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a couple, their children and their dogs...
Police officer saves family from burning home: ‘He saved four lives and he’s still on duty’
Harrisonburg Police Department turns 150
Satellite and radar from 10 am Friday
Recapping the tropical trouble Friday

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
Happy Birthdays and Anniversaries Nov. 14
Happy Birthdays and Anniversaries Nov. 14
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Nov. 14
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Nov. 14
President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden, Xi seek to ‘manage our differences’ in face-to-face meeting