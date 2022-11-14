Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are getting closer, and the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicked off its 97th season of the Red Kettle Campaign.

The goal for 2022 is $200,000.

“Christmas is huge. We are helping over 680 families with Christmas packages. We are serving over 1400 angels this year. We are getting ready to hand out 500 Thanksgiving baskets. All of these things are a huge task that we have ahead of us,” Captain Duane Burleigh explained.

The captain says they can use as many bell ringers as they can get. When they don’t have enough bell ringers, certain locations cannot collect donations.

“I trust in God and I trust in this community. This is a very giving and caring community and when others hear that we need help, they will step up. Not just to help the Salvation Army, but to help their neighbors,” Capt. Burleigh said.

If you are interested in becoming a bell ringer in the Harrisonburg or Rockingham area, click here. You can also find other locations throughout the Valley and beyond to volunteer.

