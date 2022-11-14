Shooting reported at UVA, students urged to shelter in place

UVA Police Dept.
UVA Police Dept.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - UVA police urged students and staff to shelter in place late Sunday night after a reported shooting on campus.

UVA Police say the shooting happened on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured in the shooting, but they are actively looking for the suspect who has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones.

Police believe he is armed and dangerous.

A hotline has been established for family and friends regarding the shooting at 877-685-4836.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aero Casey Smith 31, of Waynesboro was arrested for an assault early Sunday morning
Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault
Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a couple, their children and their dogs...
Police officer saves family from burning home: ‘He saved four lives and he’s still on duty’
Harrisonburg Police Department turns 150
Satellite and radar from 10 am Friday
Recapping the tropical trouble Friday

Latest News

Ben's Overnight Forecast 11/13/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 11/13/2022
The sun starts setting before 5pm Saturday night
Sun starts setting before 5pm this week
The final Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has officially wrapped up.
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg holds final show
Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger said it is the oldest church of the brethren in the Commonwealth.
Garber’s Church of the Brethren celebrates 200 years