Sun starts setting before 5pm this week

(WHSV) - After a very eventful week last week, things will be pretty quiet. The sun will start setting before 5pm this week and we will however have another meteor shower peaking.

LEONIDS METEOR SHOWER PEAKS

The Leonids Meteor runs from November 6th to November 30th and peaks Thursday night. During the peak of this meteor shower, 15 meteors may be seen per hour. The meteor shower will have a narrow window of good viewing as it will be in the night sky after 11pm starting out in the east-northeastern sky. This meteor shower is known for its persistent trains. More meteors will produce during the overnight hours but the Moon will be rising just before 1 am which will make viewing the meteor shower more difficult. By that point, the meteor shower can be viewed looking up at the southeastern sky.

The Leonids Meteor Shower will peak Thursday overnight (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose another 12 minutes of daylight. By November 21st, we will be down to 9 hours and 55 minutes of daylight and up to 14 hours and 5 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:56 am to 7:03 am and sunsets will move from 5:03 pm to 4:58 pm. Saturday night will be the first time sunset is before 5pm since Christmas Eve of last year. The next time the sun sets after 5pm will be on Christmas.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Nov 14 6:56 am 5:03 pm 10 hrs, 7 mins Nov 15 6:57 am 5:02 pm 10 hrs, 5 mins Nov 16 6:58 am 5:01 pm 10 hrs, 3 mins Nov 17 6:59 am 5:01 pm 10 hrs, 2 mins Nov 18 7:00 am 5:00 pm 10 hrs, 0 mins Nov 19 7:01 am 4:59 pm 9 hrs, 58 mins Nov 20 7:02 am 4:59 pm 9 hrs, 57 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Wed Nov 16, 6:52 pm 2 min 47° 10° above SW 47° above SSW Sat Nov 19, 6:03 pm 6 min 66° 10° above WSW 19° above NE

We will have a good opportunity to view the ISS this evening (WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Third Quarter Moon November 16th, 8:27 am New Moon November 23rd, 5:57 pm First Quarter Moon November 30th, 9:36 am Full Moon December 7th, 11:08 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: No good view again this week. Rises just after sunrise in the east and sets just after sunset in the west. Located very close to the sun in the sky.

Mars: Currently rising by 7 pm in the east-northeastern sky, in the sky all night and in the west-northwestern sky by sunrise.

Jupiter: Located in the southeastern sky around sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the west just after 2 am.

Saturn: Located in the southern sky around sunset and sets around 11 pm in the west-southwestern sky.

