UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

By NBC29 and Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man suspected of fatally shooting three University of Virginia students, and injuring two others, is now in police custody.

UVA Police Chief Tim Longo was speaking to the press Monday, November 14, when it was revealed that 23-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. had been arrested. He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

UVA holds press conference on Culbreth Road shooting

Authorities say the shooting occurred along Culbreth Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, as UVA students were returning from a field trip. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry were killed. All three were members of the football team.

(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA
(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA(UVA Athletics)

UVA President Jim Ryan said a student is also reported to be in critical conditions, while another is said to be in good condition.

“My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all those who knew and loved them, and they are all in my prayers. As I said before, when I see our students, I see my own kids, and I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent and as a child,” Ryan said.

The university urged everyone on UVA Grounds to shelter in place throughout the night and into the morning. Police lifted that order shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Charlottesville City Schools, City Hall, Albemarle County Public Schools, as well as multiple businesses closed Monday. UVA has canceled its men’s basketball game against Northern Iowa, too.

UVA created an emergency hotline for friends and family with questions about what is happening. That number is 877-685-4836.

This is a developing story.

