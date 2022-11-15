Chris Bryant becomes “Fan of the Year” for Washington Commanders

The Commanders' Fan of The Year has a chance to become Fan of The Year for the entire national football league.
The Commanders' Fan of The Year has a chance to become Fan of The Year for the entire national football league.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Becoming Fan of the Year for the Washington Commanders is not a title Chris Bryant will take lightly.

“To go through all that and still be loyal and passionate about the team, and to have the team recognize me as one of those fans, it means a lot to me,” Bryant said.

The Commanders chose Bryant for the work he does to lift the spirit of fellow fans and their families who deal with pediatric cancer through his nonprofit, the HogFarmers Charitable Foundation.

“The financial struggle of driving to the hospital every day. Gas, the world is getting more expensive. The mental struggles you go through with watching your child go through so much pain. It’s just hard to watch your kid have to go through something like that.”

The honor is just the beginning of a new tradition. The Commanders’ Fan of The Year has a chance to become Fan of The Year for the entire national football league.

“I’m hoping that the platform I have and I get, for whatever it may be and entail, may bring light on our community which, in tune, brings light on our families so I’m excited,” Bryant said.

You can vote for Bryant to be the NFL’s Fan of The Year right now.

