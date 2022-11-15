CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA

According to a press release
A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release.

The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the person believed to be responsible for posting them, according to the release. At around 4:00 p.m., Charlottesville detectives obtained and served a search warrant at an address associated with the suspect in the 200 block of West Main Street in Charlottesville.

As a result of the investigation Bryan Michael Silva, a 31-year-old male, was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

  • Virginia Code Section - § 18.2-308.2. Possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives or concealed weapons by convicted felons
  • Virginia Code Section - § 18.2-250. Possession of controlled substance

Mr. Silva was also a served an outstanding/active protective order issued by the Albemarle County General District Court. He was held without bond at the Albemarle – Charlottesville Regional Jail.

At this time, the CPD does not believe at this time Mr. Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events that occurred last night at the University of Virginia.

If you have any further information regarding this investigation, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

