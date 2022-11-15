CSPDC helps locals turn Home Sweet Home green

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For anyone looking to turn their home from ‘Home Sweet Home’ to ‘Home Green Home,’ there’s a workshop Tuesday evening for you.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) is hosting a virtual event for anyone hoping to make the most of the green in their yards without spending too much time or money on it.

In the Valley, yards have impact outside of the property line.

“They’re going to give tips to homeowners about simple things they can do to be more environmentally friendly in their yards, easy things, simple things, that also then help with the environment in the community and all the way to the Chesapeake bay,” said Rebecca Joyce, CSPDC’s Community Program Manager.

Joyce said it’s all about the drainage from the yard to the Chesapeake Bay.

“We have what they call Karst Topography here, so we have a lot of water that will drain into the groundwater, and also into our streams and rivers, and those all go in our region to the Chesapeake bay,” said Joyce.

Joyce suggests planting native plants and going easy on the fertilizer.

The event is at 7 p.m. on Zoom, and you can email Rebecca at rebecca@cspdc.org for the Zoom link.

