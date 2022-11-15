‘The Day That Shook Charlottesville’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday is behind bars.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire as students unloaded from a bus that had just returned from a field trip.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building. Students at the University of Virginia (UVA) underwent a shelter-in-place while police looked for the shooter.

It was a somber scene as students mourned the loss of three UVA students, and UVA vowed to remember the lives lost. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting.

“This is an unimaginably sad day for our community. The entire university community is grieving this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and their families and all of those who knew and loved them,” said UVA President Jim Ryan.

All three killed were football players, and two more remain in the hospital after receiving wounds during the shooting.

The shelter-in-place came shortly after the shooting took place, and was lifted nearly twelve hours later after the suspect was apprehended in Henrico County.

Students all over the campus found themselves in a terrifying situation and fell back on their active shooter training to keep them safe.

“We were passing the bridge right there and saw all the emergency vehicles start to come. We started to get worried and kind of picked up our pace. We got back to where we were going and maybe five minutes after we got back, we got all these notifications, it was scary,” said Quentin Benz, a UVA student who spoke to WHSV on Monday.

The grounds were eerily quiet on Monday as students dealt with the aftermath of the stunning tragedy.

“I think everyone was very scared last night and a lot of what is going on right now is people just checking in on their friends and telling them they love them. Just kind of coming together as a community as we all have to deal with this tragedy,” said Maggie Weber, a UVA student who spoke to WHSV on Monday.

