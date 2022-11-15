Final votes are counted for Elkton Town Council race

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, the Rockingham County website was updated with the unofficial results in the final two Elkton Town Council seats.

The website shows Rachel Michael as the winner for the special election two-year seat beating out opponent Nick Campbell by a small margin.

“I have so much respect for him and his family and what his beliefs are and we actually align on a lot of you know basically policies ... we all align on that me and Nick,” Rachel Michael, newly elected Elkton Town Council member said.

Michael will serve the remaining two years of the term for the special election.

”Very honored that the town people of Elkton voted me in, I wanted to make sure I represent them well and ensure that I’m being a good sound voice for our community,” Michael said.

Looking at the agenda, Michael is prepared to tackle infrastructure problems in the town.

”Our infrastructure for our water system we have a great need coming up for us to improve that so you know one of my big efforts is to help to plan and prepare for that project,” Michael said.

She also said she wants to keep the community activities going in Elkton. Michael mentioned many events and gatherings such as the fall festival that bring people from all over to Elkton.

As for the third town council seat up for grabs in Elkton, Aaron Napotnik has won that seat.

He was a write-in candidate and secured more than 400 votes for the position.

Napotnik said in a statement to WHSV:

“I’m humbled to have won as a write-in, pretty darn awesome. I’m excited to have the privilege of serving my town along side such an awesome team! We can’t wait to keep Elkton moving forward!”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.