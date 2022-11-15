Several events to be held at Friendly City Safe Space this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Transgender Awareness Week runs from November 13-19 and leads into Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. There are 1.6 million people who identify as transgender in the United States.

There are several organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley that focus on supporting the LGBTQ+ community, including the Friendly City Safe Space.

“We’re providing social spaces. We are providing mental health resources and organizing opportunities for people who often in the Harrisonburg communities have not had that space up until really last year or have not had many spaces like this especially not in public,” Hyacinth Bellerose explained. Bellerose is the site director for the organization.

The Friendly City Safe Space is located on Liberty Street in Harrisonburg. For more information on how to find the space, click here.

The organization is hosting several events this week, just some of their daily programming to support the community.

Wednesday 11/16 @ 5:30 - 7 p.m. Friendly City Funds Abortion Follow-Up Convo (this is a part of a series of events)

Thursday 11/17 @ 5:30 - 7 p.m. Polyamory Affinity Group

Friday 11/18 @ 5:30 - 7 p.m. Creative Journaling Club

There are lots of other events this month and more information can be found by clicking here. The Friendly City Safe Space hosts drop-in hours from Wednesday to Friday 4-7 p.m. and from 9-6 p.m. on Saturday.

