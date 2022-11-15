Teenage girl reported missing from Pittsylvania County

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a 17-year-old girl reported missing.

Jamila Jana’a Gadson is 17 year old and disappeared from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna community, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. She is Black with black hair and brown eyes; she is 5′5″ and 155 pounds.

Investigators believe Gadson met someone over the internet and may be with that person, but they don’t know who that person is.

Anyone with information about Gadson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office at 434-432-7931 or Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044. You can also email information to sar@pittgov.org.

Information that leads to the arrest of anyone who may have committed a criminal act as it relates to Gadson’s disappearance may be eligible for up to a $5,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest and conviction.

