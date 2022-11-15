UVA athletics hosting press conference

UVA athletics hosting press conference.
UVA athletics hosting press conference.(WVIR)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to a release, Virginia athletics will hold a press conference on Nov. 15 featuring head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams. The press conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the media room at John Paul Jones Arena.

If you want to watch the press conference live, it will be streamed live on VirginiaSports.com and Facebook at VirginiaCavaliers.

