Wintry mix and cold rain Tuesday

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for icing on higher elevations likely. A very cold start and cloudy with temperatures rising into the 30s. A spotty wintry mix by mid to late morning. Low visibility at times. Then as the rain starts from south to north around and after noon, there will be some some sleet mixing at the very onset, especially for elevations above 2,000 feet. Mainly, this will be a cold rain but icing is likely above 2,000′. Rain showers will continue in the afternoon and any icing at the higher elevations starts to diminish as everything turns into a cold rain. It will be a very cold day with the rain as highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Rainfall about 1/2″ to 1″ across the area.

We will have ‘warmer’ air overriding the cold air meaning that temperatures a few thousand feet above the ground will be above freezing later in the day. This means even where we have some icing along the highest mountains and even some mixing, then it will turn into a cold rain. Cold with the cold rain in the evening as temperatures stay in the 30s. Showers start to taper off by mid to late evening. Then snow showers return to the Allegheny Mountains late in the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with plenty of clouds and temperatures rising into the 40s. Turning breezy. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s with a breeze, so feeling even cooler. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and some clouds. A few flurries will likely make their way eastward from the Alleghenies so you can see a few flurries for the area Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Very cold and partly cloudy overnight as lows slip into the low to mid 20s. Steadier snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start and very cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A few flurries for the area early, and snow for the Alleghenies. Still rather breezy. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy during the day so it will feel like the 20s and 30s even into the afternoon. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains and sunshine elsewhere late day. When all said and done, the Allegheny Mountains are looking at 1-3 inches of fresh snow through Thursday. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and lows in the low to mid 20s with clearing throughout the evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very cold as temperatures rise into the 30s. A chilly day with lots of sun and a couple of clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Clear for the evening and overnight and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine to start the day and frigid with temperatures rising into the 20s. Mostly sunny and staying cold with highs in the low 40s. Very cold overnight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and an abundance of sunshine. A chilly but sunny day with highs in the low 40s. A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s and lows around 20. A very cold night.

