Augusta Co. schools’ Thanksgiving project needs help for its 35th year

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Schools in Augusta County are spending Thanksgiving Day providing food to families in need for the 35th year. Several student bodies are ready to prepare hundreds of meals, but organizers know things go a lot smoother and quicker with some extra help.

“The most important kind of help this year is the actual financial support. The cost of the groceries, the cost of the meals per family, has gone up 100% per meal. If you can help out in any way, anything will help,” Fort Defiance High School Special Education Teacher Scott Cash said.

The first collection date is Friday, Nov. 18, but there is no deadline for donating. Checks can be sent and made out to Fort Defiance High School.

“Thanksgiving Meals for Needy Families” raised over $11,000.00 to purchase food for needy families in the Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County area. The goal this year is to provide food to over 400 families, help local church food pantries, and the Valley Mission — impacting at least 2300 people..

In the 34 years this project has existed, the high schools have raised over $250,000 feeding more than 11,000 families in the Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County area.

If you can donate your time, here is a full list of volunteer activities you can contribute to:

Friday, Nov. 18: Finish major collection of money in schools and community donations. Anything helps.

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Packing Night in Houff Transfer Inc. (Loading Dock), Weyers Cave, VA at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day) — 7:30 a.m. Meal Pick Up for delivery will be completed at Wilson Memorial High School. This will be completed outdoors. A table and tent will be set up in the parking lot. Volunteers are asked to park and walk up to the table to be given your folders with assigned meals. You can have as many meals as you can transport or have time to complete. Meals will be separated by location and you can choose where you want to deliver.

Meals will be handed out from the trailer that will be parked in the parking lot of Wilson Memorial High School. At this point please deliver the meals to the addresses provided inside your folders.

For more information, contact Scott Cash at cash.ms@augusta.k12.va.us.

