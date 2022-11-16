Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws

Lose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed.
Air3 flies over farmland in Harrisonburg near Antioch Road.
Air3 flies over farmland in Harrisonburg near Antioch Road.(Caleb Swortzel | WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17.

The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions.

Extension Agent John Benner said he gets a lot of questions about fences in the county, and he wants to educate people about the law.

“What does Virginia fence law dictate in terms of repairing an old fence? If livestock, horses, cattle, sheep get out and damage the property of a neighbor, how is that kind of sorted out?” Benner said.

Benner said fence law in the commonwealth is very complex. He said there are six articles, and there are several dozen codes that explain various scenarios.

The workshop is $5 in the Smith Meeting Room at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

