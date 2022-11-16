Concealed handgun permits will now be bssued as plastic cards

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court (ACCCC) R. Steven Landes announced that the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office (ACCCCO) will now be issuing Concealed Handgun Permits as plastic cards for citizens receiving new and renewal permit cards, according to a press release.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is very happy to provide these plastic card permits for Augusta County citizens who will be receiving new, and renewal Concealed Handgun Permits that have been approved,” Landes said. “During the 2019 Special Election for Clerk of Circuit Court this initiative was one of nine I proposed to investigate to allow the office to innovate and continue to better serve our citizens.”

To obtain a first time Concealed Handgun Permit you must complete an application that is available on the Virginia State Police website or through the ACCCCO webpage. A resident must be 21, complete the application, provide documentation that they have completed in person firearms training, and provide a valid Virginia Driver’s License for identification. A first-time applicant must bring the necessary documentation in person.

The cost of a new or renewal permit is $40.00.

