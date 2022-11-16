Deer heads needed for chronic wasting disease testing

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s gun season, and the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) need hunters to help them keep up with chronic wasting disease (CWD) in our area. DWR is taking Nov. 19 to meet the mandatory sampling requirement.

CWD samples need at least the head and at least four inches of the neck of harvested deer in Shenandoah County. DWR biologists say the process for Saturday doesn’t take long.

“You’ll stay with the deer, we can take a sample in probably three to five minutes and, then, we just need some data and information from the hunter. All we do is remove some lymph nodes from the deer,” Deer-Bear-Turkey Biologist Katie Martin said.

Getting the CWD results can take two weeks.

The CDC and DWR recommend tossing the deer meat, if your buck or doe tests positive.

There is currently no evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans. This is a deer disease, so no humans/hunters have contracted it.

CWD has been confirmed in twenty-six states and three Canadian provinces. In Virginia, CWD has been detected in over 100 deer from eleven counties since 2009.

