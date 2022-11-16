Eagles prepare for Neptune Bowl, wrap up historic season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football has a chance to make history this weekend.

After going 9-1 (6-1 ODAC), the Eagles face Apprentice in the Neptune Bowl. This is the first time Bridgewater has qualified for this post-season game. The Eagles have the chance to become only the sixth team in program history to earn ten wins in a season.

Bridgewater kicked off the year with five straight victories, including two close wins over ODAC rivals Hampden-Sydney and Shenandoah. The Eagles were led by an experienced senior class that helped transform the program from a 4-6 team in 2021 to a 9-1 squad in 2022.

“It’s the leadership that they’ve shown throughout the off-season,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “The way they’ve built relationships within the team is something that we’ll have to continue to cultivate.”

Younger players have already stepped up as well. Stuarts Draft alum and freshman linebacker Aaron Nice set an ODAC record with 6.5 sacks in the Eagles 64-22 win over Guilford last weekend. Nice ended the regular season with ten total stops and he leads the ODAC on the season with ten sacks.

“Our younger players have looked towards our seniors,” said Lemn. “And hopefully they continue to look to them as they carry forward.”

Kickoff against Apprentice is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

