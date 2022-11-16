Grayson, Lynchburg schools under lockdown, lockout; Galax suspect in custody

(WDBJ) - Grayson County Public Schools students are locked down Wednesday afternoon, with Superintendent Kelly B. Wilmore posting this message on social media:

We are on a precautionary lock down due to a threat on social media. This threat was not directed at any particular school in Grayson County Schools. Galax is also on lock down. We will stay on lock down until the end of the day as a precaution.

We have armed officers on hand at every Grayson School right now as a precaution.

In Lynchburg, under the advisement of the Lynchburg Police Department, R. S. Payne Elementary School and Dunbar Middle School were placed on lockout about 2:05 p.m. Wednesday. School officials say all students and staff are inside and safe.

A lockout means no one is allowed in or out of the building.

A suspect has been taken into custody after schools within Galax City Schools were placed under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon.

Galax Police say a social media threat led to the order, but no specific information about the suspect or nature of the threat has been released.

Laurel Park Middle School in Martinsville was also under lockdown for about 20 minutes early Wednesday afternoon, according to Martinsville City Public Schools, while school resource officers investigated a “safety concern.” That concern was deemed unfounded, according to the school system, and the lockdown was lifted.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.