Innovation Hub coming to Downtown Harrisonburg

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A state-of-the-art innovation hub is slated to occupy a historic building in downtown Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg Innovation Hub (HIH), with the support of local investors and partners, closed on the space in late Oct. and plans to renovate the building to provide private offices, co-working, shared resources, rooftop event space, AV production studio, and anchor spaces.

The total investment for the project is $4.5 million.

“Our mission is to reduce barriers to innovation for everyone,” said Peter Denbigh, co-founder of the Staunton Innovation Hub. “HIH will help attract more forward-thinking innovators to the region, add fuel to local startups’ fires, serve as a basecamp for existing innovators, and help grow an innovation ecosystem whose sum is greater than its parts. It’s incredible what happens when the right people coalesce in the right space with the right culture.”

The location of the Wetsel Seed building will be convenient not only for startups, solopreneurs, established institutions, and cottage industry businesses but also for the area’s colleges and universities. At more than 26,000 square feet, the building will house up to 60 private offices, multiple shared conference rooms, an AV room for members to produce their own podcasts, a rooftop deck for events, and a variety of co-working spaces.

“We have landed on a plan that will allow us to build a best-in-class facility and nurture community, while also conscientiously managing costs,” says Denbigh. “I’m thankful for the investors and the bank who believe in and support this vision.” “The Harrisonburg Innovation Hub will be a dynamic addition to our vibrant downtown business district.” said Brian Shull, economic development director for the City of Harrisonburg. “The multiple services envisioned for this space perfectly complement the City’s initiatives to attract higher paying jobs and enhance entrepreneurship opportunities. An added bonus is that this project will breathe new life into the historic Wetsel Seed Complex, which is a treasured landmark in downtown Harrisonburg.”

