JMU men’s basketball smothers Howard

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball dominated Howard 95-69 on Tuesday.

The Dukes improve to 4-0 on the season. Noah Friedel led the Dukes with 23 points and six rebounds. Terrance Edwards had 19 points while Vado Morse added seventeen.

James Madison scored nine more second chance points while notching over 20 more points off the bench compared to Howard.

The Dukes return to the court on Sunday when they face the top team in the country, North Carolina, on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m.

