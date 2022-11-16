NASA finally launches Artemis I rocket

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl. (CNN) - NASA has finally launched its uncrewed Artemis I mission on a historic journey to the Moon.

The spacecraft took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:47 am Wednesday.

It’s flying without astronauts for a test mission as it heads for deep space, kicking off a 25 1/2 day journey around the Moon.

The rocket is now officially the most powerful to ever reach Earth’s orbit. It comes after two scrubbed launch attempts in August.

The mission marks the inaugural launch of the space agency’s Artemis program in its plan to eventually return astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the mid-20th Century.

It will take several days for the spacecraft to reach its farthest point, about 40,000 miles beyond the Moon.

The capsule is slated to journey back to Earth and parachute to a splashdown landing in the Pacific Ocean on December 11th.

