Retail expert shares tips for best holiday deals

Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.
Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.(MGN)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, you may be wondering where to find the best deals.

“Walmart, Target and Amazon started offering deals in October. We’re seeing that there are websites out there such as Toms Guide that will track the Black Friday deals. Even if you go to your browser and just search best Black Friday deals you can find websites that are coming up and tracking that for you,” Dr. Janna Parker explained.

Dr. Janna Parker is an associate professor of marketing at James Madison University. She says some of the best deals are being offered right now.

“This year, retailers have a record amount of inventory that they are needing to get rid of, so [go] directly to the retailer’s website,” Dr. Parker explained. “Another way to find deals is to put extensions on your browser and the three that I recommend are Rakuten, Honey and Capital One.”

Once all the shopping is done, it is time to eat.

Dr. Parker says with inflation and the price of groceries rising you may want to stick to the store brands to make your favorite holiday dishes.

“Another area where people can find better prices on groceries are frozen goods and consumer packaged goods. Those tend to be higher they have a higher shelf life. If you shop around that perimeter, whether it is meat and seafood or produce and bakery bread, those items actually have lower inflation than the others,” she said.

Some other websites Dr. Parker suggests to find holiday deals include Toms Guide and Black Friday. She also says to keep timing in mind as well. If you shipping your gifts through the mail, do so sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
UVA athletics hosting press conference.
UVA athletics held press conference regarding Sunday’s shooting
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks

Latest News

Fire crews were on the scene at scrap yard fire in Montville.
Firefighters battle scrapyard fire in Montville
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Witness: UVA shooting suspect targeted victims
Police lights graphic.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County
A state-of-the-art innovation hub is slated to occupy a historic building in downtown...
Innovation Hub coming to Downtown Harrisonburg