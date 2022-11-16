Retail expert shares tips for best holiday deals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, you may be wondering where to find the best deals.

“Walmart, Target and Amazon started offering deals in October. We’re seeing that there are websites out there such as Toms Guide that will track the Black Friday deals. Even if you go to your browser and just search best Black Friday deals you can find websites that are coming up and tracking that for you,” Dr. Janna Parker explained.

Dr. Janna Parker is an associate professor of marketing at James Madison University. She says some of the best deals are being offered right now.

“This year, retailers have a record amount of inventory that they are needing to get rid of, so [go] directly to the retailer’s website,” Dr. Parker explained. “Another way to find deals is to put extensions on your browser and the three that I recommend are Rakuten, Honey and Capital One.”

Once all the shopping is done, it is time to eat.

Dr. Parker says with inflation and the price of groceries rising you may want to stick to the store brands to make your favorite holiday dishes.

“Another area where people can find better prices on groceries are frozen goods and consumer packaged goods. Those tend to be higher they have a higher shelf life. If you shop around that perimeter, whether it is meat and seafood or produce and bakery bread, those items actually have lower inflation than the others,” she said.

Some other websites Dr. Parker suggests to find holiday deals include Toms Guide and Black Friday. She also says to keep timing in mind as well. If you shipping your gifts through the mail, do so sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.