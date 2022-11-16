Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center emphasizes importance of shopping local this holiday season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Better Business Bureau and the Small Business Administration, there are an estimated 750,000 small businesses in Virginia alone.

The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has locations in Harrisonburg and Verona and works to provide advice on business and marketing strategies, along with training for businesses in Augusta, Bath, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, and Rockingham counties.

“This can be a start-up that is thinking about a new business or it could be a business that’s been around for a long time and facing new challenges,” SVSBDC Director Joyce Krech said.

As we approach the holiday season, we also come upon Small Business Saturday which was started in 2010 by American Express.

According to a Consumer Insights survey from the company, in 2021 it was estimated shoppers spent $23B at small restaurants and shops across the country on the holiday, and Krech says here in the Valley it is important to shop local as well.

“These are our neighbors, these are our friends, these are the parents of the children that our children go to school with. They are instrumental in keeping our communities vibrant and lively and they are so instrumental to our local economy,” Krech said.

For those looking to shop small in Harrisonburg this year, you can find a list of downtown businesses here.

