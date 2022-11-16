Snowfall so far this season: 2022-2023
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Here’s a look at snowfall totals so far this season:
(Want to be a volunteer weather observer in cooperation with the National Weather Service? Check out this link on how. You will need a standard 4″ rain gauge. Details in this link:)
Become a CoCoRaHS weather observer
First Snow for the Alleghenies
The first snow for the Allegheny mountains, October 19, 2022. The average first snow for the Allegheny mountain region is about November 5th.
SNOWFALL:
|TOWN
|SNOWFALL
|DAVIS
|4.20″
|SNOWSHOE
|3.00″
|CANAAN VALLEY
|2.10″
|BAYARD
|1.00″
|ELKINS
|0.10″
|MONTEREY, VA
|TRACE
AVERAGE SEASONAL SNOWFALL
Season Snowfall Totals last year and snow events
