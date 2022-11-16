Snowfall so far this season: 2022-2023

A wintry scene in Augusta County after the first snow of 2022
A wintry scene in Augusta County after the first snow of 2022(Tony Alverson)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here’s a look at snowfall totals so far this season:

(Want to be a volunteer weather observer in cooperation with the National Weather Service? Check out this link on how. You will need a standard 4″ rain gauge. Details in this link:)

Become a CoCoRaHS weather observer

First Snow for the Alleghenies

The first snow for the Allegheny mountains, October 19, 2022. The average first snow for the Allegheny mountain region is about November 5th.

SNOWFALL:

TOWNSNOWFALL
DAVIS4.20″
SNOWSHOE3.00″
CANAAN VALLEY2.10″
BAYARD1.00″
ELKINS0.10″
MONTEREY, VATRACE

AVERAGE SEASONAL SNOWFALL

Season Snowfall Totals last year and snow events

2021-2022 Seasonal Snowfall and Winter Storms
A snow day at the Hickey Family Farm

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
UVA athletics hosting press conference.
UVA athletics held press conference regarding Sunday’s shooting
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The final Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has officially wrapped up.
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg holds final show
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting

Latest News

Aubrey's Forecast November 15th
Aubrey's Forecast November 15th
Gloucestershire old spots enjoying pumpkins at Farm Crossing farms in Bridgewater
Farms looking for pumpkins after Halloween for animals
The Commanders' Fan of The Year has a chance to become Fan of The Year for the entire national...
Chris Bryant becomes “Fan of the Year” for Washington Commanders
Final votes are counted for Elkton Town Council race