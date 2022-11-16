Staying cold for the rest of the week

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with plenty of clouds and fog and temperatures in the 30s. Turning breezy across our West Virginia locations. Mostly cloudy for the Alleghenies and our West Virginia areas with snow for the Alleghenies. Decreasing clouds for the Valley into the afternoon. A chilly day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains.

A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Mostly cloudy along and west of Rt. 220. Partly cloudy in the Valley. A few flurries and a snow squall will make their way eastward from the Alleghenies so you can see a few flurries for the area Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Very cold with a light breeze as lows slip into the low to mid 20s. Steadier snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains and gusty winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start and very cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A few flurries for the area early, and snow for the Alleghenies. Still rather breezy. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy during the day so it will feel like the 20s and 30s even into the afternoon. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains through about noon. Then more sun elsewhere into the afternoon. When all said and done, the Allegheny Mountains are looking at 1-3 inches of snow through Thursday.

A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and clearing throughout the evening and overnight. Very cold overnight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very cold as temperatures rise into the 30s. A chilly day with lots of sun and some clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with a breeze, so feeling even cooler. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: A few clouds to start the day and frigid with temperatures rising into the 20s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and staying cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Very cold with clear skies overnight and lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and an abundance of sunshine. A cold day with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. Frigid overnight with lows in the mid to upper teens.

MONDAY: A very cold start in the 20s with sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Clear and cold for the evening with temperatures into the 30s. A frigid night with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

TUESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with some improvement in temperatures. More pleasant for the day as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

