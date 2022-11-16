UVA admits failure to escalate disciplinary action against suspect prior to shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - After Sunday’s tragedy at the University of Virginia, the school is providing more insight into potential warning signs of the suspect.

During Monday’s press conference, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo said the university’s threat assessment team had investigated Christopher Jones Jr. for possessing a firearm as early as September.

In a statement, university officials say they spoke with Jones’ roommate, who said he never saw Jones with a weapon. However, the university soon discovered that Jones was convicted of a misdemeanor for a concealed weapons violation in 2021.

The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player. (Henrico County Jail)

Throughout the investigation, Jones repeatedly refused to cooperate with university officials looking for additional information about the claims that he had a firearm about his failure to disclose the previous misdemeanor conviction.

Accordingly, on Oct. 27, Student Affairs decided to escalate his case for disciplinary action, but school officials admitted the report was never submitted to the University Judiciary Committee. (UJC)

The school also confirmed that the 22-year-old was on a trip to the capital with a bus full of UVA students when police say he opened fire on several students, killing three and injuring several others after they returned to the grounds.

Jones was arrested in Henrico Monday morning, not far from where he was raised, after a 12-hour manhunt.

Tuesday evening Jones was taken from Henrico Jail to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

According to case documents, in addition to the second-degree murder charges for the three UVA football players gunned down on that bus and two charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the 22-year-old will be facing two malicious wounding and two use of firearm charges of Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins, two additional victims on that bus.

In this case, documents also show that Albemarle County General District Court Judge Matthew Quatrara has entered an order of disqualification. The recusal order has been filed with the clerk meaning a different judge will preside in all proceedings in General District Court, including the first appearance.

Jones was expected to appear for a video arraignment Tuesday morning, but the appearance was never scheduled because the Albemarle General District Court never received the proper paperwork, but his appearance will now be Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.