VSP investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release, at around 7:52 p.m. on Nov. 13, Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 just west of Route 654.

A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when it allegedly ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Cutlass, Corey D. Williams, 51, of Troy, Va., and a passenger, Jermaine L. Parrish, 49, of Charlottesville, Va., both died at the scene according to the VSP.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

No one was in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.