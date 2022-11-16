WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle scrapyard fire in Montville

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a scrapyard fire in Montville on Wednesday morning.

Public safety dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that they received calls around 7 a.m. for a fire at 33 Pequot Rd., which is the address for CT Scrap.

The scene was described as active. Crews, including mutual aid that was called to the scene, have been working to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported as of 8:20 a.m.

However, the smell from the fire wafted over into East Lyme.

“East Lyme’s 911 Center has received a number of calls [Wednesday] morning regarding a strong odor of something burning in the area,” said East Lyme Public Safety. “All areas reported have been searched by our fire personnel. It has been determined that the smell is from a large fire at a scrap yard in Montville.”

No other information was available.

Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

