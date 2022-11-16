Witness: UVA shooting suspect targeted victims

ALBEMARLE, Va. (WWBT) - New information has come to light during a Wednesday court hearing for the former UVA football player accused of killing three-student athletes and injuring two others.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at a parking garage behind UVA’s drama building. Police say the students were returning from a field trip at the time of the shooting.

22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is now facing the following charges:

Three counts of second-degree murder

Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Two counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm

During the arraignment hearing, A witness told the court that during the shooting, Jones shot Devin Chandler in his sleep.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Chandler and D’Sean Perry dead on the bus. Lavel Davis Jr. later died from his injuries at the hospital.

One of the surviving victims was discharged from the hospital on Nov. 15, and the other is in serious condition.

Just this past September, it was reported to UVA’s Threat Assessment Team that Jones - also a current student - may have been in possession of a gun.

In a statement, university officials say they spoke with Jones’ roommate, who said he never saw Jones with a weapon.

However, the university soon discovered that Jones was convicted of a misdemeanor for a concealed weapons violation in Chesterfield County in February 2021. Jones was given 12 months suspended on that charge.

In August 2020, Jones was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run with property damage in Petersburg. He received two 12-month suspended sentences.

Throughout the investigation, Jones repeatedly refused to cooperate with university officials looking for additional information about the claims that he had a firearm about his failure to disclose the previous misdemeanor conviction.

Accordingly, on Oct. 27, Student Affairs decided to escalate his case for disciplinary action, but school officials admitted the report was never submitted to the University Judiciary Committee.

A status hearing for Jones has been set for Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

