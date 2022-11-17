GIANT company donates 13 thousand turkeys and chickens for Thanksgiving

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - GIANT, the parent company of Martin’s Grocery made a record donation of 13 thousand turkeys and chickens to its partners and regional food banks, including 1,000 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. While food banks send mounds of canned and boxed goods, Martin’s wants to make sure protein is also part of the delivery.

“Protein is important for a healthy diet and, for a lot of families, that’s the more expensive side of things so it’s important for us to get those to people. Children need the protein and vegetables so they can grow and this the more important thing,” Martin’s Grocery Assistant Manager Daniel Watson said.

The turkeys donated today are set to be delivered by Thanksgiving.

