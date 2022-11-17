Harrisonburg Fire Department recognizes Crash Responder Safety Week 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Nov. 14-18 is recognized as Crash Responder Safety Week. This is a time for first responders and officials to raise awareness about how to approach people responding to emergency scenes.

“If you see an emergency scene instead of getting frustrated, think about the people on the scene, think about the family, think about the responder’s family. We are all trying to do it quickly and trying to open up the roads. It is not even just the first responders, it’s the towing people it is people doing road work. There are so many of us trying to do our job. And yet people are still hitting us,” Erin Stehle with the Harrisonburg Fire Department explained.

Stehle says the department does all it can to make sure they are seen on the road including wearing reflective clothing and using reflective equipment.

“We have reflective gear, we have reflective vests, our engines are reflective, emergency responder vehicles are reflective,” Stehle added.

Officials stress the importance of moving over if you see responders on the scene and slowing down when passing.

“Whether it is on I-81, [route] 42, [route] 33 or Downtown Harrisonburg just watch out for any one of us that is working the scene of a crash or working a medical call. Even along the roadway, give us room and give us time. We promise that we will get out of your way as soon as we can because as soon as we leave the scene it will open it up to make it safer for everyone again,” Jody Quesenberry with HFD explained.

Each day of Crash Responder Safety Week represents a different theme. For Friday, the theme is driver education. You can find more information on how to keep everyone safe on the road on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s website.

