Harrisonburg receives grant to host summer concert series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg is now a “Levitt Amp Community” after being one of 15 locations to receive a grant from the Levitt Foundation’s Amp Your City program.

This grant will provide $30,000 per year that will need to be matched for the next three years. This will bring a 10 week outdoor concert series with professional music artists to the Friendly City.

”This is a game changer,” Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Executive Director Andrea Dono said. “ We can produce a really high quality, amazing event for our community that will have a nice stage, great sound, and talent that we can bring in from nationally touring bands.”

Concerts will happen on the empty field next to the Turner Pavilion and City Hall in downtown Harrisonburg.

Dono said the next step is to form a volunteer committee. Jerimiah Jenkins and Quillon Hall will be co-chairs of the committee, but they are looking for a diverse group of people to join them.

”We want this to be a program for the community by the community,” Dono said. “We hope to bring in diverse community members and different perspectives to make sure we have a variety of genres and artists and certainly diversity of people that come to our concerts.”

Concerts are scheduled to start in July and end in September.

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.

