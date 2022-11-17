Harrisonburg receives grant to host summer concert series

Build Your Own Park in Harrisonburg
Build Your Own Park in Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg is now a “Levitt Amp Community” after being one of 15 locations to receive a grant from the Levitt Foundation’s Amp Your City program.

This grant will provide $30,000 per year that will need to be matched for the next three years. This will bring a 10 week outdoor concert series with professional music artists to the Friendly City.

”This is a game changer,” Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Executive Director Andrea Dono said. “ We can produce a really high quality, amazing event for our community that will have a nice stage, great sound, and talent that we can bring in from nationally touring bands.”

Concerts will happen on the empty field next to the Turner Pavilion and City Hall in downtown Harrisonburg.

Dono said the next step is to form a volunteer committee. Jerimiah Jenkins and Quillon Hall will be co-chairs of the committee, but they are looking for a diverse group of people to join them.

”We want this to be a program for the community by the community,” Dono said. “We hope to bring in diverse community members and different perspectives to make sure we have a variety of genres and artists and certainly diversity of people that come to our concerts.”

The stage will sit on the field next to Turner Pavilion and City Hall in Harrisonburg. Concerts are scheduled to start in July and end in September.

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
UVA athletics hosting press conference.
UVA athletics held press conference regarding Sunday’s shooting
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details

Latest News

Deer heads needed for chronic wasting disease testing
Deer heads needed for chronic wasting disease testing
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider two energy facilities, other proposals
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider two energy facilities, other proposals
Page County Public Schools launch app to improve response time in active shooter situations
Page County Public Schools launch app to improve response time in active shooter situations