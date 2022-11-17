JMU students host vigil in solidarity with UVA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds from the James Madison University (JMU) community traded in their purple and gold for orange and blue on Wednesday at a vigil to show support for the University of Virginia (UVA).

Many students showed up in UVA jerseys, shirts, and jackets to commemorate the lives of Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler who were shot and killed on Sunday night.

The vigil also provided an opportunity for students to support each other, as this tragedy hit home for many of the Dukes.

Overwhelmingly students expressed shock, disbelief and speechlessness at this event.

Some students from the Charlottesville area said that has been the vibe on campus the last couple of days, but they have been amazed at how the student body has rallied around each other.

This vigil was just one example of that as it was organized by the students. The number of hugs given at the vigil was another.

They say they are finding comfort in every social media post and moment like tonight during this tough time.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.