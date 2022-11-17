Keeping yourself healthy for the holidays

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many will be visiting friends and family next week for Thanksgiving, but Virginia is also in the middle of respiratory illness season.

Cases of RSV and the flu are on the rise right now. COVID-19 cases are rising slightly, but not as significantly.

The Virginia Department of Health said if you’re feeling sick, call your doctor and get tested for COVID-19 and the flu because often the symptoms are very similar.

In most cases, the best treatment is rest.

“If your symptoms are mild and you can manage them at home, that’s OK. Rest, fluid, just taking it easy for a couple days. Sometimes, time is the best medicine for some of these infections,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health.

If you are sick, call your doctor if your symptoms don’t improve.

“One of the best gifts you can give to your family and friends at the dinner table is to stay healthy and help keep them healthy. Wash your hands, get a vaccine and seek care if you’re not feeling well,” said Forlano.

