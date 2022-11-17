Rite Aid opens pharmacy in Craigsville

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Rite Aid pharmacy has found a new home in Craigsville, Virginia, and community residents are happy for this resource.

“It’ll save me a lot of money in gas and trips back and forth to Lexington. It’s only like three and a half miles from my house and I can come here now and get my medicine. I’m really glad, it’s amazing,” Residents Steve & Bessie Ingram said.

Ryan Minnich is the pharmacist in charge who grew up in a town like Craigsville. He is determined to give people here the healthcare they deserve.

“My day-to-day would be interacting with patients, helping them understand what they’re taking and even going and talking to their doctors to see if I can help manage their medications better, and then, hopefully, giving them the best service they can get and make them as healthy as possible,” Minnich said.

This 3,000-square-foot location is where people can pick up any medicine and is seen as a win for the community’s health needs.

“It’s something we’ve needed for a long time and I hope that we have a lot of success here,” Harvey Sprouse said.

The point is to improve service access in under served communities. The pharmacy plans to grow as time goes on.

“It’s going to be me, primarily, but I’m also hiring at least two technicians, one of which is Kimberly Campbell. She’s from right up the street so we’re trying to make everything like this big Rite Aid happy family and incorporate everyone into it around here,” Minnich said.

Rite Aid also plans to open a location in Greenville and Scottsville in the next few months.

