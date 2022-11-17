Rockingham Cooperative donates $80,000 worth of supplies to Kentucky flood victims

By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In June of 2022, eastern Kentucky was hit with a tragic flood leaving many homeless and without food. Five months later, some people are still struggling to eat and rebuild their homes.

With the help of the community, Rockingham Cooperative was able to gather $80,990 worth of supplies to donate to Manna from Heaven.

Manna from Heaven is an organization local to Kentucky with the mission to help rebuild Myra and help get the community back on its feet. The organization is set to receive the truck’s supplies tomorrow, with over 450 people waiting to receive them.

With the supplies arriving just before Thanksgiving, the organization hopes to help people repair homes and get ready for the winter.

“It’s wonderful to see the community coming together in support of a community that has not only endured a disaster but the people in the Appalachian have struggled just to feed themselves and their families before the disaster. Now they are left with literally nothing,” said Keith Turner

For more information on how to help, click here

To donate directly to relief efforts, click here

