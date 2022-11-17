Virginia State Police taking over UVA Shooting investigation

Va police
Va police(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) will be taking over the University of Virginia (UVA) Shooting investigation, according to a release sent out by the VSP.

The investigation has spread out to several jurisdictions, and according to the VSP, the University Police Department and UVA requested the change so that they could have more resources and people helping the investigation. The VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with University, local, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is still working in partnership with the University of Virginia Police Department, the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Albemarle County Police Department, Charlottesville Police Department, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Office of the Virginia Attorney General, FBI, and ATF.

