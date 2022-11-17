WATCH: George Wagner IV testifies for second day in Pike County massacre trial

George Wagner IV, takes the stand in his,Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. His attorney, John P. Parker, started the questioning with Wagner’s upbringing. Judge Randy Deering presides. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016. Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and mom, Angela Wagner, have already pleaded guilty. George’s dad, George “Billy” Wagner III will go on trial in 2023. (Liz Dufour | Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will continue testifying Thursday at his murder trial for the 2016 Pike County massacre that killed eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

In a surprise move Wednesday, Wagner IV, 31, took the stand and testified for more than seven hours.

Day 1 - George IV 'ashamed' by family, denies involvement in Rhoden murders

He said his family never approached him about the murder plot and he was asleep the night of the slayings.

Had he known, he claimed he would have stopped them.

“I don’t know how, but I would have never let it happen,” he told the jury.

Jurors paid close attention to his testimony.

Day 1 full testimony: George Wagner IV takes the stand in Pike County

George Wagner IV, 31, his younger brother, Jake Wagner, 28, and their parents, Angela Wagner, 52, and Billy Wagner, 51, were all charged with eight counts of aggravated murder and several other charges related to the execution-style shootings in Piketon on April 21-22, 2016.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

Once his attorneys finish questioning him on the stand, it will be the prosecution’s turn as the trial wraps up its tenth week of testimony.

Prosecutors also need to finish entering all their exhibits into the official court record as evidence.

It’s not certain yet how many trial days there will be next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

