“21st Century Policing”: Therapist to join JMU Police Department

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s Police Department (JMUPD) is adding a new member to its team who will look a bit different from a typical first responder.

When Chief Anthony Matos began serving the JMU campus a little over a year ago, a top priority was developing a 21st-century policing model. Thanks to a $350,000 COPS grant from the Department of Justice, it will be able to use a co-response model with the addition of a therapist to its police force.

“[That] is a de-escalation model for 21st-century policing that enables therapists to respond with police officers into the field and provide services to deescalate and provide resources,” Chief Matos said.

The therapist would assist with calls dealing with mental health crises, emotional distress, or wellness checks.

JMUPD hopes to have the therapist trained and on board by next spring semester. They will receive response training with the goal of bringing potentially dangerous situations to a calm and productive end for students, while also connecting students with the resources and mental health care they may need.

“I think we’re going to absolutely be a leader in this type of policing model,” Chief Matos said. “Other localities are doing this type of co -response model and you see that as a new way of 21st-century policing, but in terms of the university segment, I don’t think there are many others [with this type of model], so I think we will be leaders and be able to show how this will look with a community of 24,000 students, faculty, and staff.”

Grant funding runs through August 2024.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
Virginia State Police offer update on the UVA Shooting investigation
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Build Your Own Park in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg receives grant to host summer concert series
George Wagner IV, takes the stand in his,Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas...
George Wagner IV concludes testimony at his murder trial
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries Nov. 18
Birthdays and Anniversaries Nov. 18
Stephanie Penn's New-Monitor-Morning Forecast Nov. 18
Stephanie Penn's New-Monitor-Morning Forecast Nov. 18
Staunton-Augusta YMCA pedals for a big win
Staunton-Augusta YMCA pedals for a big win
“21st Century Policing”: Therapist to join JMU Police Department
“21st Century Policing”: Therapist to join JMU Police Department