3 children, mother found shot and killed in Chesterfield home identified

Police have apprehended a suspect in Maryland in connection to this homicide
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed one woman and three children inside a Chesterfield home Friday morning.

Police responded to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Police said when they arrived at the home, they found three children and one adult shot to death.

Officials have identified the victims as JoAnna M. Cottle,39, Kaelyn M. Parson, 13, Kinsey M. Cottle, 4 and Jayson L. Cottle, 4. Police say JoAnna Cottle is the mother of the three children, and all four lived at the Laurel Oak Road Residence.

After investigating, police identified the suspect as Jonah L. Adams, 35, of Waldorf, Md. Adams was previously in a relationship with JoAnna and is the father of Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

Chesterfield detectives have obtained warrants for Adams for four counts of first-degree murder in relation to this morning’s homicide. Adams was apprehended by ATF near agents at his residence in Maryland and remains in custody in that state.

Chesterfield Fire says the road will be closed until further notice, and police will increase patrols in the area.

NBC12 has a crew on the scene working on learning more.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
Virginia State Police offer update on the UVA Shooting investigation
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Build Your Own Park in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg receives grant to host summer concert series
George Wagner IV, takes the stand in his,Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas...
George Wagner IV concludes testimony at his murder trial
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
2nd set of human remains found at home after remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

Latest News

Courtesy: VDOT
Botetourt Co. tractor-trailer crash closes I-81N
DCP Jacob Fife investigates claims of mountain lions in the Shenandoah Valley.
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
After hearing of Sunday’s incident, the Bolen family said they wanted to give back to the team...
Valley family creates card drive for recovering UVA victims
Schools around the Valley continue to navigate learning loss from the pandemic.
Valley tutors help navigate learning loss
The holidays can be a stressful time for both the caregiver and the person with a diagnosis....
Navigating the holidays with a loved ones with a diagnosis