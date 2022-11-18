Operation Christmas Child collection week happening now

Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.
Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Operation Christmas Child collection week is in full swing.

It’s a program by Samaritan’s Purse where people in the United States fill shoeboxes with gifts and necessities that are shipped to children worldwide during the holiday season.

It’s a Christmas tradition for some in the Valley who say it’s the remarkable stories that keep them donating yearly.

“A kid got gloves. I think he was crying and he thought maybe he was upset because it was a warm, hot area, but his job in his family was to take the hot pot off the stove and so his hands were burned and now he had gloves to protect his hands,” Grayson Willis, with Operation Christmas Child, said.

Over the past 20 years, Willis said over 300,000 boxes had come from the Northern Shenandoah Valley. For more information on drop-off locations, click here.

For more information on how to pack a shoebox, click here.

