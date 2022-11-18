Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen Sept....
FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen Sept. 28. Swedish investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural pipelines were damaged in an act of 'gross sabotage,' the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday.(Swedish Coast Guard via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELSINKI (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor says investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural pipelines were damaged in what he called an act of “gross sabotage.”

Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said Friday that the investigators carefully documented the area where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ruptured in September.

The parallel undersea pipelines run from Russia to Germany.

Ljungqvist says evidence of explosives came from “several of the foreign objects that were found” at the site.

The prosecution authority said the preliminary investigation was “very complex and comprehensive,” and further scrutiny would show whether anyone could be charged “with suspicion of crime.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
Virginia State Police offer update on the UVA Shooting investigation
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Build Your Own Park in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg receives grant to host summer concert series
George Wagner IV, takes the stand in his,Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas...
George Wagner IV concludes testimony at his murder trial
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’

Latest News

A potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on New York.
Buffalo, N.Y., braces for snowstorm
Republicans are preparing to target President Joe Biden in several probes after they take...
GOP focuses on Hunter Biden after winning House
Stephanie Penn's New-Monitor-Morning Forecast Nov. 18
Stephanie Penn's New-Monitor-Morning Forecast Nov. 18
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in crash involving sheriff's department recruits on run