Valley tutors help navigate learning loss

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Schools around the Valley continue to navigate learning loss from the pandemic.

Tutors with the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro (SAW) Tutoring Network said they can help with that. Brian Ringgold, Tutoring Coordinator, said they do see many students with learning loss.

“There are still middle and high school students who have difficulty with things they should’ve learned in elementary school or middle school,” Ringgold said.

For students in that situation, tutoring may be the answer. One-on-one or small group settings give students the time they need to examine a subject more deeply.

“We have the time and the staff to meet them wherever their level is and say, ‘it’s ok if you didn’t grasp that. Let’s figure out where you are so we can build upon that,’” said Ringgold.

Ringgold said they work on building the students’ confidence. He said that’s usually the issue, rather than a lack of knowledge or ability.

“I think more so than anything, we don’t see a lack of knowledge, but we see a lack of confidence,” Ringgold said. “I would say most of the students that we work with have a general understanding and can follow a process to get the knowlege, but they don’t have the belief within themselves that they can achieve it. We have to kind of instill that confidence in them before they can go do it on their own.”

Ringgold has been with the SAW Tutoring Network for more than a year, and in that time, he’s seen students come through tutoring and go from getting D’s to B’s.

“Even though I don’t work with that student anymore, I was able to do my job effectively to get them where they need to be,” he said.

In some cases, though, a student may need a little more help and intervention because of a learning difficulty. Sometimes, parents need help navigating that, and Ringgold has experience there, too.

“It may be a student who has learning difficulties and parents may have never heard of [Individualized Education Programs] or special accommodations in schools, but because of my lived experiences and what I can put together with that, I can help educate or work with colleagues that specialized in special education and things like that to help students achieve more in the classrooms,” said Ringgold.

Ringgold said there is no shame at all in getting tutoring. Sometimes that’s what a person needs to get back on track.

“It takes a village to help people make progress. Whether you’re six or 96, you still need people where supporting you because that makes it seem not as hard to achieve your goals,” said Ringgold.

