Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Ben Walters

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Ben Walters is a standout two-sport athlete at Central High School.

“I really just gained a lot of friendship and leadership skills through football,” said Walters.

Walters, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, has been a starter for the past two seasons.

“His leadership is natural; he just shows up every day ready to work. He’s not a loud kid, not overly outspoken, but he does lead by example. He does everything we ask of him every day and it’s just an honor to have him on our team,” said Central head football coach Mike Yew.

Walters also helps his teammates remain focused during high-pressure situations on the field.

“If some guys are getting angry with themselves or angry with the referees, I just try to calm them down. It’s really about looking out for other guys on the team and making sure everybody is heard,” said Walters.

Yew said that Walters’ accountability is one of his most impressive traits on and off the field.

“He’s going to be there every day. He’s going to be there ready to work, ready to put the time in to make the program successful. His teammates recognize that; that’s why they elected him as a captain on the team,” said Yew.

Walters is a standout student, boasting a 4.06 GPA. He also attends the Massanutten Regional Governor’s School.

“My favorite thing about the Governor’s School is meeting new people from the surrounding counties and schools,” he said. “We get to choose what we study and dive more deeply into things.”

Walters lists his favorite subject as environmental science. He hopes to attend either Virginia Tech or Laurel Ridge Community College after he graduates this spring.

“He is a role model. He does classwork but he also does things on the outside. He thinks about other people before he thinks about himself,” said Sherry Heishman, an agricultural education teacher at Central.

Walters has also been a leader in the school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter. He served as an officer in both his sophomore and junior years.

“He’s able to get all kids involved. It doesn’t matter what their background is, he’s really good at pushing them to do different things,” said Heishman, who is also an FFA advisor for the Falcons.

Walters said he deeply values the connections he has established throughout his time in Woodstock.

“It’s all about the relationships that I’ve gained... the impact that I’ve made on people and the impact they’ve made on me. I’m most proud of those friendships,” he said.

