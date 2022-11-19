Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to Virginia State Police, a tractor trailer was headed west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, it ran off the road and went through the guardrail.

The tractor trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81 and hit a pickup truck.

The person driving the truck died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The tractor trailer was carrying chicken waste, which spilled across the travel lanes when the tank was damaged in the crash. Clean up is underway.

There were two secondary, minor crashes due to the slick road conditions caused by the waste spill. No injuries involved in those.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to VDOT, all northbound and southbound lanes of I-81 at MM 221 are blocked near the overpass bridge that connects 81 and I-64.

The ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81 is also closed. There is no estimate on reopening lanes. Avoid the area.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) is a bypass around Staunton, and is serving as a detour route.

  • Northbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 220 and follows Route 262 north to rejoin the interstate at exit 225.
  • Southbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 225 and follows Route 262 south to rejoin the interstate at exit 220.

VDOT is investigating damage to the I-64/I-81 overpass bridge, and repairs may be necessary before it reopens.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org.

