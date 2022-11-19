JMU volleyball blanks Georgia Southern, advances to Sun Belt Semifinals

JMU volleyball blanks Georgia Southern, advances to Sun Belt Semifinals
JMU volleyball blanks Georgia Southern, advances to Sun Belt Semifinals(ESPN+)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST
JMU volleyball blanks Georgia Southern, advances to Sun Belt Semifinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball blew past Georgia Southern 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-20).

After earning the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions, the Dukes took down the Eagles to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament Semifinals. The Dukes won nine sets in a row over three meetings with the Eagles this year. JMU improves to 22-4 on the season.

Miette Veldman led the Dukes on offense with 12 kills while Sophie Davis added ten. Caroline Dozier recorded 35 assists. On defense, Julia McNeley had 10 digs while Veldman added nine.

The Dukes face Troy in the Sun Belt Semifinals on Saturday at 5 pm ET on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

