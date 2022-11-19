WATCH LIVE: UVA memorial service honors victims of shooting

University of Virginia students participate in a vigil in response to shootings that happened...
University of Virginia students participate in a vigil in response to shootings that happened on campus the night before in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.(Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress via AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia’s (UVA) memorial service for three football players slain in the shooting will be held Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena and is open to all.

The service, which will also be livestreamed, honors the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who were killed, and students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, who were wounded.

In a Wednesday night video message, President Jim Ryan said Saturday’s memorial will offer another opportunity for the community to come together to honor the victims, to support one another, and to share the struggle of dealing with grief after such a traumatic experience.

Arena doors will open for Saturday’s service at 2 p.m. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Alternative and overflow seating will be available in the Old Cabell Hall Auditorium and outside at Klöckner Stadium. Both locations open at 2 p.m. The ceremony will also be livestreamed and a live broadcast will be shown at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Ave. Doors there also will open at 2 p.m.

The clear bag policy will be in effect at all three UVA locations and all guests will be screened, primarily with walk-through and hand-held metal detectors.

Parking for the ceremony will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena parking lot and garage, the West Lot across the street, the Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage and the Scott Stadium parking lots.

There will be designated shuttle buses from Scott Stadium to the arena from 2 to 7 p.m., with pick-up spots at the Aquatic and Fitness Center and at the Student Activities Building. University Transit Service will operate its fare-free weekend routes throughout Grounds, with the gold line that goes to the arena operating between 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can watch the live stream here.

Additional questions about Saturday’s memorial may be directed to UVA Major Events.

